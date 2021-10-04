JSF Financial LLC Raises Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total transaction of $367,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,865,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.33, for a total transaction of $627,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,612,206 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $255.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,420. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.92 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

