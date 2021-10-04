JSF Financial LLC Purchases 1,114 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,214 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,712 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,915 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,979,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,431,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.36. 671,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,313,445. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

