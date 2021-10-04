JSF Financial LLC Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 121.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.05. 101,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,835. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average of $96.79.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. reduced their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

