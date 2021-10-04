JSF Financial LLC Increases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MSCI comprises approximately 0.4% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.43.

MSCI stock traded down $25.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $584.82. 6,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,912. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $667.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $628.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

