JSF Financial LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

JSF Financial LLC lessened its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 20.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Nutanix accounts for about 1.1% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Nutanix by 9.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,339 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $40,600,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 19.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,459,000 after purchasing an additional 569,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $14,677,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $17,723,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $830,834.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,179.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,412 shares of company stock worth $6,624,257 over the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

NTNX traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,224. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.