JSF Financial LLC Buys 78 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,548 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,052,000 after purchasing an additional 535,879 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,652,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,605,000 after purchasing an additional 300,763 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 555,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,132,000 after purchasing an additional 280,639 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEEV traded down $10.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $276.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,116. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.73 and its 200-day moving average is $295.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 105.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.65.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

