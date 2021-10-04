JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 356,957 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,757,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $169,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $1,284,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $66.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

