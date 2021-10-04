JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 215,331 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,445,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $158,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 317,554 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 14.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James P. Torgerson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $47.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

