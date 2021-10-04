JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legrand from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Get Legrand alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $21.26 on Friday. Legrand has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.