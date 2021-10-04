JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abcam from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. Abcam has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $24.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Abcam by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 208,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Abcam in the second quarter worth about $383,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Abcam by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,247,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abcam by 203.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 87,234 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Abcam by 1,276.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 386,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

