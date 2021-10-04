JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abcam from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. Abcam has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $24.69.
About Abcam
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
