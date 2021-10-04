JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend by 76.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $12.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

NYSE JPM opened at $167.13 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $499.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.28% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $5,955,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

