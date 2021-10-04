JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $17.20 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a sell rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.73.

NYSE:CCU opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $655.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.9% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 288,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

