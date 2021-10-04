JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $148.15 Million Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,227 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $148,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ManTech International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ManTech International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ManTech International by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ManTech International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $77.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. Research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.24%.

In other ManTech International news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395 in the last three months. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

