JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,355,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.63% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $153,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 39.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth about $229,000.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $56.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIMC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

