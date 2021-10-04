JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,948,992 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 56,838.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,952,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.49% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $178,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIL. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 255,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 215,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 20,034 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $17,133,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after acquiring an additional 39,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 42,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.47. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.44 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

