Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1,411.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 245,117 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Sanofi by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Sanofi by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,200,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,206,000 after acquiring an additional 57,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SNY stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.