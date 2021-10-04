Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 98.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.36.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $174.68 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 129.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

