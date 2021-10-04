Jones Financial Companies Lllp Makes New Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2,294.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 119,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 114,510 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 336,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $658,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $103.83 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.03.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

