Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,551,000 after buying an additional 1,230,202 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,956 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 576,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,106,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $530,810,000 after purchasing an additional 429,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $244.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.30 and its 200 day moving average is $248.09. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $226.15 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

