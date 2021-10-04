Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $75.44 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $60.29 and a 12-month high of $80.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

