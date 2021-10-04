Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys Shares of 300 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582,117 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $908,783,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,358,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $800,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,920 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

NYSE:IFF opened at $141.10 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 115.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

