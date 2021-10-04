John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the August 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

HTY traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $6.60. 216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,234. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

