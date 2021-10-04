JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Down 5.8%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.31 and last traded at $44.60. Approximately 13,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,347,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.37.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,928,000 after purchasing an additional 944,455 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,209,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 375.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $604,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

