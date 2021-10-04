Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Down 57.8% in September

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the August 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

JFIN remained flat at $$3.63 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,557. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $196.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.93. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 97.78% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $76.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Analysts expect that Jiayin Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

