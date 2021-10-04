Jennison Associates LLC Takes $892,000 Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 86.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,260,000 after buying an additional 236,714 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 98.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

PFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS opened at $23.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.05. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

