Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Endava by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Endava by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,481,000 after purchasing an additional 349,945 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Endava by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAVA opened at $140.51 on Monday. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.32 and its 200 day moving average is $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

