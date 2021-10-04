Jennison Associates LLC Invests $772,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. increased their target price on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of EQH opened at $30.22 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

