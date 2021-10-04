Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

JEF has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

JEF stock opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $38.54.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

