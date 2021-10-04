Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $143.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $214,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

