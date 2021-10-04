Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis.

XHR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 372,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 40,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 334,780 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 69.2% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 516,036 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 86,304.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 78.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 113,550 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

