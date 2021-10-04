James C. Webster Sells 5,000 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DRQ stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $26.03. 443,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,329. The company has a market cap of $922.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 76.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRQ. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.