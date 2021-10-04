Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.5% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $46.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,476. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.