Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 3,914 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 33,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.95. 1,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,494. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.