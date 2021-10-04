Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,636 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after buying an additional 52,060 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,661,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 137,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,449,134. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

