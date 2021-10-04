Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.8% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock remained flat at $$160.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $422.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

