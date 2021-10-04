Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after buying an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 58,675 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 111.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $4,399,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.76. The company had a trading volume of 644,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,365,688. General Motors has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.03. The stock has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.