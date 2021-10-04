Jacobi Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 65,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 57.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 63,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Aflac by 219.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,516,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.79. 14,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,744. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. increased their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

