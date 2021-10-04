iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 256.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $102.56 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.91.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

