iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,227,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,554.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,561,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 447.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 883,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,184,000 after purchasing an additional 721,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,376,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $103.83 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.03.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.