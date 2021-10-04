iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,442 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 3,278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $180.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.32 and a 200 day moving average of $182.06. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a one year low of $143.26 and a one year high of $188.57.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

