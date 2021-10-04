iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.8% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.80. The company had a trading volume of 405,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,385. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

