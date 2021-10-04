iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.4% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $6.53 on Monday, reaching $429.42. 888,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,037. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $323.72 and a 1-year high of $456.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $445.66 and its 200-day moving average is $428.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

