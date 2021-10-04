iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $446.16 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $301.38 and a twelve month high of $478.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $460.56 and a 200-day moving average of $440.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.157 dividend. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.