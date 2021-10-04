iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is JSF Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

JSF Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,036 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 12.0% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. JSF Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $20,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.31. 205,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,464. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.87 and a one year high of $82.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day moving average is $78.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.