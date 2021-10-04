iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Shares Purchased by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REZ. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $249,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REZ traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $86.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,418. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.65.

