iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 70,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,369,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,027 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3,949.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,788 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 314.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 100,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 76,495 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $36.63 on Monday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

