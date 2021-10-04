iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.04

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.04 and last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 6642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IXC. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,953,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,417,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after acquiring an additional 589,593 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,268,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 913,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after acquiring an additional 400,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 756,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 264,719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

