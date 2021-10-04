iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Up 87.3% in September

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,800 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the August 31st total of 475,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 984,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,663. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $152,150,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $138,457,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,236,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,777 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.