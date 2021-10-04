iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Up 87.3% in September

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,800 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the August 31st total of 475,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 984,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,663. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
