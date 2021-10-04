iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 754,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,337,000 after acquiring an additional 137,133 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,532,677 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average is $75.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.