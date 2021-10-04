iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,900 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the August 31st total of 662,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 906,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $60.34 on Monday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $62.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average is $60.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 70.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period.

